Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,048 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $66,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

