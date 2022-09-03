Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,599 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $66,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

