Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $67,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,589 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

