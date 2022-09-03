Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $63,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CMC Materials by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

