Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $63,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,750 over the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

