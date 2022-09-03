Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $61,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $145.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

