Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $66,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.