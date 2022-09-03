Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $66,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.