Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,908 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $61,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

