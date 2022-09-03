Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $60,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

