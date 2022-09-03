Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $61,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

