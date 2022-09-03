Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $64,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spire by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spire by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spire by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Spire by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Spire by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

