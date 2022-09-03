Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $66,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.28. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.