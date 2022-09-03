Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $61,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.