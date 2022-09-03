Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.35 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $61,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

