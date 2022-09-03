Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.54 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,264,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $61,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 611.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 104,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 270,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

