Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $60,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 90.11%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.