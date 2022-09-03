Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.35 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $62,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthEquity by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

HQY opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

