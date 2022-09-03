Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.71 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $62,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 1.2 %

U opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,977 shares of company stock worth $1,311,615. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.