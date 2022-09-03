Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.27 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $63,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.