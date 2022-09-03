Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.55 Million Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $63,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

