Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.72 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $63,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $167,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after buying an additional 536,542 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

