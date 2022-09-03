Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.56 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $64,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in WESCO International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 201.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

