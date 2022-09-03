Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.95 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $64,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,711,000 after acquiring an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,147,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 295,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.