Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.42 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $65,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crane by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crane by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

