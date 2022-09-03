Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.99 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $65,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap Price Performance

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

SNAP stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

