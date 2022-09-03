Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.24 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $66,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Logitech International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Logitech International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,386,000 after buying an additional 183,993 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

