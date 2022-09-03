Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.63 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $66,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 146,892 shares of company stock worth $4,973,371 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

