Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $66,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

