Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.17 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $67,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $159.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

