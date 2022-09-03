Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $67,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

