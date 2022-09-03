Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $63,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.