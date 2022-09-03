Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $67,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.95 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.