Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,082,214 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $63,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $339,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of PTEN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

