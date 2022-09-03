Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $62,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

