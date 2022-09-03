Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,516,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $65,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after buying an additional 3,204,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PG&E by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after buying an additional 915,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

