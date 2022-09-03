Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $62,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 152,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 49,659 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.