Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $61,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.7 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

