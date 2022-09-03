Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $66,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 553.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

