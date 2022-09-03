Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $67,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

