Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $65,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Popular by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

BPOP stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

