Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 111,060 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,471,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $66,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.