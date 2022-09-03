Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 125,240 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $64,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after buying an additional 1,917,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after buying an additional 3,010,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,216,000 after buying an additional 2,109,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

KRG stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

