Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 137,616 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $62,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,524,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.