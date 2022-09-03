Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,968 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $63,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

