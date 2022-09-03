Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,979 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $64,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

