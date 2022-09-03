Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,290 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $66,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 530.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

