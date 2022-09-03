Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,963 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,524,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $67,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,879,000 after buying an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,684,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,963,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,831,000 after buying an additional 1,141,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,849,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

