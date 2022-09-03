Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,793 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $64,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $227.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

