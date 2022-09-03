Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,842 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $64,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $123.10 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.